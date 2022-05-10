S.Korea April unemployment rate stays at historical low for 3rd month

South Korea's unemployment rate remained at a historical low for a third month in April, while the number of people employed increased for a 14th straight month, the government data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April stood at 2.7%, unchanged from the previous two months and the lowest since the data release began in 1999.

The country added 865,000 jobs over a year ago, after adding 831,000 jobs in March, extending gains to a 14th straight month.

