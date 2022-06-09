S.Korea April current account logs first deficit in 2 years

South Korea's current account balance became a deficit in April for the first time in two years on a reduced trade surplus and annual dividend payment to stock investors, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country's current account turned into a $0.08 billion deficit in April, the first shortfall since April 2020, from a revised $7.06 billion surplus in March, the provisional Bank of Korea data showed.

The goods trade surplus shrank to a $2.95 billion in April from $5.64 billion in March while the dividend income balance turned to a $3.82 billion deficit from a $0.39 billion surplus in March, it showed.

For the January-April period, the current account balance stood at a $15.31 billion surplus, compared with a $22.52 billion surplus for the same period a year earlier.

