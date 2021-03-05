US Markets
PFE

S.Korea approves Pfizer covid-19 vaccine -drug safety ministry

Contributor
Hyonhee Shin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

South Korea's drug safety ministry said on Friday it has granted final approval for the use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's drug safety ministry said on Friday it has granted final approval for the use of Pfizer's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement came after the ministry approved a separate batch of Pfizer vaccines sent last month via the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, which are being used in the ongoing vaccination campaign. The ministry has also approved AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5658;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters