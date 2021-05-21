S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday approved Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.

The final approval comes after two of three expert panels recommended to grant approval of the two-dose vaccine based on safety and efficacy in late-stage trials in the United States.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Sam Holmes)

