S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday approved Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.

The final approval comes after two of three expert panels recommended to grant approval of the two-dose vaccine based on safety and efficacy in late-stage trials in the United States.

