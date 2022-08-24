S.Korea annual producer inflation slows for first time in 5 months

SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's annual producer inflation slowed in July for the first time in five months, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 9.2% in July from the same month a year ago, slower than a revised 10.0% rise in June, which was the fastest since October 2008, according to the Bank of Korea data.

It marked the first slackening in pace since February and was also the slowest rate since March.

The index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, also easing from a revised 0.6% rise in the previous month.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

