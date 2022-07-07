S.Korea aims for debt-to-GDP ratio of mid-50% by 2027

Contributor
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korea said it will aim for a debt-to-GDP ratio of mid-50% by 2027 after years of massive stimulus measures deteriorating the country's fiscal soundness.

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - South Korea said it will aim for a debt-to-GDP ratio of mid-50% by 2027 after years of massive stimulus measures deteriorating the country's fiscal soundness.

South Korea's finance ministry said that the government will cut the ratio of fiscal deficit to gross domestic product to a pre-pandemic level of 3% or lower from about 5% seen for this year, as it released the new administration's fiscal policy plan on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters