S.Korea aims for debt-to-GDP ratio of mid-50% by 2027

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - South Korea said it will aim for a debt-to-GDP ratio of mid-50% by 2027 after years of massive stimulus measures deteriorating the country's fiscal soundness.

South Korea's finance ministry said that the government will cut the ratio of fiscal deficit to gross domestic product to a pre-pandemic level of 3% or lower from about 5% seen for this year, as it released the new administration's fiscal policy plan on Thursday.

