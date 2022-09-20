S.Korea 20-day exports fall on holiday effects, slow global economy

South Korea's exports fell 8.7% in the first 20 days of September from the same period a year earlier due to holiday effects and amid signs of slowing growth in major trading partners, customs agency data showed on Wednesday.

The country's imports for the same 20-day period rose 6.1%, producing a trade deficit of $4.1 billion, the Korea Customs Service data showed.

The poor export performance, compared with positive growth seen in recent months, was due mainly to fewer working days this month than a year because of the Chuseok holidays.

Average exports per working day during the Sept. 1-20 period rose 1.8% from a year before, it added.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho held a meeting of senior government officials to review trade conditions and vowed to focus policy to help exporters.

