S.Korea 10-yr treasury yield hits near 8-yr high

The yield on South Korea's benchmark 10-year treasury bonds jumped to a near 8-year high early on Monday on concerns about inflation, ahead of the parliamentary verification hearing on the central bank chief nominee.

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - The yield on South Korea's benchmark 10-year treasury bonds jumped to a near 8-year high early on Monday on concerns about inflation, ahead of the parliamentary verification hearing on the central bank chief nominee.

The yield KR10YT=RR rose as much as 11.3 basis points to 3.403% to hit its highest since June 5, 2014.

Former International Monetary Fund official Rhee Chang-yong will testify at a parliamentary verification hearing on Tuesday.

