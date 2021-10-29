S.Korea 10-yr t-bond yield rises to highest in over 3 years

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's 10-year treasury bond yield rose to its highest in more than three years, driven up by rising yields in major economies on inflation worries and as unclear messaging from global central banks failed to calm the market.

The benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield KR10YT=RR was quoted at 2.583% by 0654 GMT, the highest since Aug 2, 2018.

The most liquid 3-year treasury bond yield KR3YT=RR was quoted at 2.102%, notches below an over three-year intraday high of 2.165% marked on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by William Maclean)

