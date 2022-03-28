S.Korea 10-yr sovereign yields surge to 8-yr high

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's sovereign bonds suffered the biggest daily loss since the global financial crisis as the prospect of faster U.S. interest rate hikes fuels concerns about the ability of the global economy to weather higher financing costs.

The yield on 10-year notes surged to 3.31%, the highest since September 2014, as many markets continue to price in the prospect of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The yield on sovereign notes due December 2024 rose 24.2 basis points to 2.747%, the biggest daily climb since early 2009, Korea Financial Investment Association data showed.

The Fed raised its policy interest rate this month for the first time since 2018 and flagged more hikes to curb inflation currently running at the fastest pace in four decades.

In South Korea, the country's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee is reportedly planning a 50 trillion won ($40 billion) supplementary budget, fueling speculation that the new government could massively increase treasury bond sales.

