S.Africa's Woolworths warns of likely 20% profit fall

Emma Rumney Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African retailer Woolworths expects profit for the 52 weeks to June 28 to be more than 20% down year on year, hit by a drop in sales owing to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The temporary closure of non-food stores ... decline in foot traffic and consequent loss of trade are likely to have a substantial impact on our earnings and cashflow," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by David Goodman)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

