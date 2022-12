JOHANNESBURG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Woolworths said on Monday the group has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in its Australian subsidiary, David Jones, to an Australian private equity fund, Anchorage Capital Partners.

