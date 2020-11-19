S.Africa's Woolworths sales fall as virus curbs hit footfall

Nov 19 (Reuters) - South African department stores chain Woolworths Holdings WHLJ.J on Thursday said group sales fell 2% in first 20 weeks of the financial year, weighed down by lower footfall and unplanned store closures due to coronavirus restrictions.

The company said consumer behaviour changes, which prevailed during the last quarter of the previous financial year, have largely persisted, while group sales fell 2% in constant currency terms, in the first 20 weeks ended Nov. 15 from a year-ago period.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.