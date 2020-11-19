S.Africa's Woolworths sales fall as virus curbs hit footfall

World Markets

Shanima A Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African department stores chain Woolworths Holdings on Thursday said group sales fell 2% in first 20 weeks of the financial year, weighed down by lower footfall and unplanned store closures due to coronavirus restrictions.

The company said consumer behaviour changes, which prevailed during the last quarter of the previous financial year, have largely persisted, while group sales fell 2% in constant currency terms, in the first 20 weeks ended Nov. 15 from a year-ago period.

