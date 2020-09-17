World Markets

S.Africa's Woolworths annual profit tumbles 65% on COVID-19 lockdown impact

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd WHLJ.J on Thursday reported a 65.1% slump in earnings for the 52 weeks to June 28, as sales dropped after it shut most shops in the second half of its financial year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Non-food retailers globally have been heavily impacted by lockdowns and face a grim future in the near term as consumers cut discretionary spending to cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

"The onset of COVID-19 caused significant disruption to our businesses, resulting in store closures, reduced footfall, lost sales and margin dilution due to promotional and other initiatives to clear inventory," Woolworths said.

However, online sales across all its three businesses in South Africa, David Jones and Country Road outlets in Australia and New Zealand grew significantly and offset some loss of trade.

Group sales were 0.1% lower on a 52-week comparable basis and declined by 1.1% in constant currency terms.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 119.8 cents from 342.9 cents a year earlier, with an increased tax rate and new accounting changes also impacting it.

