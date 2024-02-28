S.Africa's Woolworths aims to boost product availability in fashion revamp

By Nqobile Dludla

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Retailer Woolworths WHLJ.J aims to improve product availability at its South African fashion business, the next phase in a turnaround plan focused on winning more customers after fashion mistakes there cost it sales and shoppers.

The update came as the food, fashion and beauty products retailer reported on Wednesday a 7.5% fall in half-year headline earnings per share, held back by cash-strapped customers reining in spending and the country's energy and logistics problems.

Woolworths shares were down 3.9% at 1055 GMT.

The retailer, which also operates in Australia, announced in 2020 a strategic review of its fashion business, which the firm said had been plagued by poor execution of fashion ranges and a lack of understanding of its customers.

As part of the revamp, the company has improved its product mix and reduced markdowns, which saw the unit's gross profit margin reach its highest in almost 10 years, CEO Roy Bagattini told investors.

"Where we still have work to do is in ensuring that this right product at the right price is in fact in the right place in correct quantities and appropriate sizes. It's all about availability, which is still a big frustration for our customers," he said.

Compared to competitors, its product availability is closer to 20 percentage points off where it should be, Bagattini said.

Fixing this will be supported by a previously announced 10 billion rand ($519 million) investment in the next three years in expanding the group's store network and technology.

Woolworths is also accelerating the roll-out of its new format WEdit stores, to support its fashion business.

Improving product availability might be hindered in the short-term by congestion at key ports in South Africa, which is forcing fashion retailers to ramp up local production and use alternative sea ports and air freight.

Woolworths, which reported a 5.4% rise in group turnover and concession sales to 38.1 billion rand, cautioned that the rest of its financial year was expected to remain challenging.

"Whilst inflation is expected to ease gradually, interest rates across both geographies are likely to remain elevated, placing continued pressure on consumer disposable income," it said.

($1 = 19.2678 rand)

