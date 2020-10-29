Commodities

S.Africa's wage freeze plan hinged on "difficult" negotiations, says Fitch

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published

South Africa's plan to freeze public sector wages, announced by the finance minister in a budget speech, will face opposition from labour unions, ratings firm Fitch said on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's plan to freeze public sector wages, announced by the finance minister in a budget speech, will face opposition from labour unions, ratings firm Fitch said on Thursday.

The success of the plan "will depend crucially on difficult negotiations with public sector trade unions," said Fitch Ratings in a detailed commentary after publishing a brief statement late last night.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni pledged on Wednesday to freeze the wages of the country's 1.3 million civil servants as part of government's plan to narrow a yawning budget deficit and bring down debt.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Banking World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular