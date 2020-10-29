S.Africa's wage freeze plan hinged on "difficult" negotiations, says Fitch

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's plan to freeze public sector wages, announced by the finance minister in a budget speech, will face opposition from labour unions, ratings firm Fitch said on Thursday.

The success of the plan "will depend crucially on difficult negotiations with public sector trade unions," said Fitch Ratings in a detailed commentary after publishing a brief statement late last night.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni pledged on Wednesday to freeze the wages of the country's 1.3 million civil servants as part of government's plan to narrow a yawning budget deficit and bring down debt.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.