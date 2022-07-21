World Markets
VOD

S.Africa's Vodacom to move tower ops to separate legal entity

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Vodacom Group said on Thursday it is establishing a separate legal entity for its South African tower business, after the telecoms operator reported a 5.2% rise in first- quarter revenue, helped by growth in its domestic operations.

Recasts with tower operations' details, adds comments from CEO

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group VODJ.J said on Thursday it is establishing a separate legal entity for its South African tower business, after the telecoms operator reported a 5.2% rise in first- quarter revenue, helped by growth in its domestic operations.

South African telecoms firms have either carved out towers businesses or sold them to tower companies, a move also seen globally, as a way to monetise part of the business and keep a chunk for future gains or use the proceeds to fund fast growing services like fintech.

The tower company will be 100% owned by Vodacom Group and intends to announce the managing director of the business in due course, Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

"During the past quarter we made good progress on the optimisation of our assets, which in the medium term will also positively contribute to bridging the digital divide."

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said group revenue for the quarter ended on June 30 rose to 26.1 billion rand ($1.53 billion) from 24.8 billion rand in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 17.0740 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Rashmi Aich)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular