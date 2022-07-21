S.Africa's Vodacom to move tower ops to separate legal entity

Recasts with tower operations' details, adds comments from CEO

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group VODJ.J said on Thursday it is establishing a separate legal entity for its South African tower business, after the telecoms operator reported a 5.2% rise in first- quarter revenue, helped by growth in its domestic operations.

South African telecoms firms have either carved out towers businesses or sold them to tower companies, a move also seen globally, as a way to monetise part of the business and keep a chunk for future gains or use the proceeds to fund fast growing services like fintech.

The tower company will be 100% owned by Vodacom Group and intends to announce the managing director of the business in due course, Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

"During the past quarter we made good progress on the optimisation of our assets, which in the medium term will also positively contribute to bridging the digital divide."

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said group revenue for the quarter ended on June 30 rose to 26.1 billion rand ($1.53 billion) from 24.8 billion rand in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 17.0740 rand)

