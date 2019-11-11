S.Africa's Vodacom H1 profits rise 19%

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom VODJ.J on Monday reported a rise of 18.9% in half-year profits, for the six months to Sept. 30.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, were 460 cents for the year, up from 387 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

