S.Africa's Truworths considering all options for UK shoe chain Office

Emma Rumney Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African retailer Truworths on Monday said it was considering all options for British footwear business Office, the problems of which have been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky News reported in April that Office had been put up for sale, but Truworths said in Monday's trading update that all options are on the table, including restructuring, and that it has engaged advisers to assist.

