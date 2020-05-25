S.Africa's Truworths considering all options for UK shoe chain Office

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South African retailer Truworths TRUJ.J on Monday said it was considering all options for British footwear business Office, the problems of which have been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky News reported in April that Office had been put up for sale, but Truworths said in Monday's trading update that all options are on the table, including restructuring, and that it has engaged advisers to assist.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by David Goodman)

