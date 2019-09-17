S.Africa's Transnet signs manganese export deal with Kalagadi

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned freight company Transnet said on Tuesday it had signed a 3 billion rand ($203 million) deal with miner Kalagadi Manganese to export 1 million tones a year of manganese.

South Africa holds about 75% of the world's manganese resources, according to the department of mineral resources.

The contract with Kalagadi, based in the country's Northern Cape province, will run until 2022.

The mining company plans to ramp-up its output up to 4 million tonnes per annum by 2022.

Transnet, which operates nearly three quarters of the African rail networks, mainly in South Africa, provides rail export line for the country's main commodities including coal and iron ore.

($1 = 14.7987 rand)

(Reporting by Onke Ngcuka)

