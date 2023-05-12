News & Insights

World Markets

S.Africa's Transnet says ore loads throttled after derailment

May 12, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - South African state-owned logistics firm Transnet on Friday said it was moving reduced loads on its North Corridor, which mostly transports coal and ferrochrome to export markets, after a train derailment.

Transnet said in a statement a train with 49 loaded wagons derailed on Thursday on its way to Richards Bay, where South Africa's major coal export terminal is located.

No injuries were reported and limited train operations continue on the corridor's second line, Transnet said.

"However, the North Corridor is currently operating at a

reduced load due to the impact of the incident," it added.

Transnet is struggling to haul commodities to ports due to the shortage of locomotives and spares, as well as cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure. Mining companies say Transnet's underperformance has cost them billions of rand in potential exports.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.