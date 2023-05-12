S.Africa's Transnet says ore loads throttled after derailment

May 12 (Reuters) - South African state-owned logistics firm Transnet on Friday said it was moving reduced loads on its North Corridor, which mostly transports coal and ferrochrome to export markets, after a train derailment.

Transnet said in a statement a train with 49 loaded wagons derailed on Thursday on its way to Richards Bay, where South Africa's major coal export terminal is located.

No injuries were reported and limited train operations continue on the corridor's second line, Transnet said.

"However, the North Corridor is currently operating at a

reduced load due to the impact of the incident," it added.

Transnet is struggling to haul commodities to ports due to the shortage of locomotives and spares, as well as cable theft and vandalism of its infrastructure. Mining companies say Transnet's underperformance has cost them billions of rand in potential exports.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

