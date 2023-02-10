World Markets

S.Africa's Transnet says heavy rains disrupt link to regional countries

February 10, 2023 — 04:45 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's freight rail utility Transnet on Friday said heavy rains have disrupted services on its North East Corridor, which links with countries in southern Africa.

"Heavy rains have caused severe disruptions in the North East Corridor. Our teams are out in full force and assessing the damage to the rail line," Transnet said in a brief statement. The state-owned firm did not provide more detail, but said it would provide further information during the day.

The North East Corridor links South Africa to Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Transnet website.

Commodities moved on the line include coal, chrome, phosphate and timber.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.