S.Africa's Transnet reports 8.4 billion rand net loss, breaches loan covenants

Helen Reid Reuters
South African state logistics firm Transnet on Friday reported an 8.4 billion rand ($550.88 million) net loss for its financial year to end-March 2021, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Revenue decreased by 10.5% to 67.3 billion rand and earnings fell 42.8% to 19.5 billion rand.

Transnet has breached its loan covenants with an outstanding balance of 19.1 billion rand as at Sept 30 2021, and said it would engage with affected lenders to request waivers of their right to accelerating debt repayment.

($1 = 15.2482 rand)

