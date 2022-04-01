S.Africa's Transnet opens up freight rail network to private operators
April 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's state rail company Transnet on Friday invited bids from the private sector to operate sections of its freight network, seeking a cash injection to improve the service.
Transnet, whose rail infrastructure has been underperforming after years of underinvestment, widespread copper cable theft and vandalism, will be taking bids from April 1 to May 31, the company said.
Transnet's total freight rail volumes declined by nearly 14% from 212.3 million tonnes in 2020 to 183.29 million tonnes last year, the worst performance in a decade, company records show.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ruled out privatising Transnet but in February directed the state-owned company to allow private rail operators to operate on the country's core network.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by David Goodman)
((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Online communications platforms down in Tunisia as parliament tries to meet
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- Ex-Goldman banker's wife testifies in husband's defense at 1MDB trial
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal