S.Africa's Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's state logistics company Transnet said on Monday that its port terminals division had lifted force majeure across all terminals, including its container terminals, after a strike earlier in the month.

Transnet workers went on strike for nearly two weeks from Oct. 6, paralysing freight rail and port operations and throttling exports from Africa's most advanced economy.

Force majeure declared in its automotive, bulk and multi-purpose terminals was lifted on Oct. 21 but backlogs and the impact on operations meant force majeure at its container terminals remained in place.

"This follows successful implementation of recovery plans to stabilise operational performance and efficiencies across all container handling terminals," Transnet said in a statement. "The terminals are now ready to return to pre-strike planning of operations, which promote maximum imports and exports."

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

