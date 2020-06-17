S.Africa's Tongaat to sell eSwatini sugarcane farm for $21 mln

World Markets
JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - Indebted South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett TONJ.J said on Wednesday it would sell a sugarcane farm in eSwatini to the country's public pension fund for 375 million rand ($21.83 million).

The move is part of an effort by Tongaat to cut its debt by 8.1 billion rand by selling assets, cutting costs and potentially even raising capital.

($1 = 17.1760 rand)

