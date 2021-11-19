World Markets

S.Africa's Tiger Brands profit hit by civil unrest, product recall

Nqobile DludlaMtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO



JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest food producer Tiger Brands TBSJ.J reported on Friday a decline of 6% in annual earnings, hit by one-off costs from a recall of canned vegetables and civil unrest in July.

The maker of popular brands such as Jungle Oats, Albany bread and Tastic rice said headline earnings per share from continuing operations for the year ended Sept.30 fell to 1,127 cents from 1,196 cents reported in 2020.

Starting as sporadic protests over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, the July unrest quickly escalated into arson and looting that damaged hundreds of businesses as anger over poverty and inequality boiled over.

Tiger Brands also recalled about 20 million canned vegetable products from the KOO and Hugo's range in July as the cans were suspected to have defective seam welds that posed a risk of leaks.

The costs related to these amounted to 732 million rand ($46.89 million), pre-tax.

As a result of these costs, operating income from continuing operations declined to 2.2 billion rand from 2.5 billion rand the previous year.

Total revenue increased by 4% to 31 billion rand, underpinned by price inflation of 7%, which was partially offset by an overall volume decrease of 2%.

Gross margin and operating margin declined by 5.3% to 28.5%and by 13.3% to 7.2%, respectively, under pressure due to the high level of agricultural commodity cost push not being fully recovered through selling price increases.

Consumer goods companies face soaring prices of raw materials such as energy, edible oils and packaging, as well as higher transport costs as economies recover from the pandemic.

Tiger Brands declared a dividend of 506 cents per share for the year.

($1 = 15.6123 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile DludlaMtambo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

