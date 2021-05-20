S.Africa's Tiger Brands H1 profit rise, resumes interim dividend payout

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands TBSJ.J said on Thursday half-year profit rose by 21%, supported by strong revenue growth in the first quarter and resumed an interim dividend of 320 cents a share.

Headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - from continuing operations rose to 741 cents in the six months to March 31, it said, compared with 613 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

