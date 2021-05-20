S.Africa's Tiger Brands H1 profit rise, resumes interim dividend payout
JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands TBSJ.J said on Thursday half-year profit rose by 21%, supported by strong revenue growth in the first quarter and resumed an interim dividend of 320 cents a share.
Headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - from continuing operations rose to 741 cents in the six months to March 31, it said, compared with 613 cents a year earlier.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels processor POET in talks to acquire Flint Hills' ethanol assets -companies
- GRAINS-Corn tumbles on profit-taking, bearish USDA data; soy, wheat follow
- India's ethanol program seen erasing exportable sugar surplus -expert