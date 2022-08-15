World Markets
S.Africa's Thungela half-year profit surges on higher coal prices

Nelson Banya Reuters
Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Thungela Resources TGAJ.J on Monday reported a half-year profit more than 20 times that of the year before buoyed by soaring coal prices although it warned that inflationary pressures remain a concern.

Thungela reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - of 67.23 rand ($4.14) for the six months to June 30, up from 3.05 rand a year earlier.

Coal prices have been driven to record highs by increased gas-to-coal switching especially after Russia, a major gas supplier to Europe, invaded Ukraine in February.

Thungela, which was spun off from global mining giant Anglo American PlcAAL.Lin June 2021, said it would return 8.2 billion rand ($505.30 million) to shareholders after declaring a dividend of 60 rand per share.

($1 = 16.2280 rand)

