S.Africa's Telkom to reconsider dividend suspension policy as profit rises

Adds detail

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom TKGJ.Jpromised to revise its plans to suspend its dividend after the country's third largest mobile operator reported a jump in annual profit on Monday.

The partly state-owned operator had announced it would suspend dividends for three years from the 2021 financial year in order to conserve cash for radio frequency spectrum auctions and other expenditure.

A new policy will be announced at its interim results in November, it said.

"Management believes that Telkom is generating sustainable free cash flow and has sufficiently de-risked the balance sheet with adequate capacity to fund its strategic capital investment programme," Telkom said.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose by 53.4% to 561.5 cents.

Telkom has been restructuring as it grapples with declining performance in fixed-line voice services and a shift in demand to mobile data and fibre networks.

Mobile and fibre now make up the lion's share of its income.

Mobile broadband traffic increased 53.2% for the year ended March 31, raising mobile data revenue by 41% as millions of South Africans worked and studied from home.

Mobile service revenue rose 34.5% to 16.9 billion rand ($1.21 billion).

Overall group revenue grew 0.4% to 43.22 billion rand while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 11.7% helped by cost management.

($1 = 13.9450 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Promit Mukherjee and Jason Neely)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.