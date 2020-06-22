World Markets

S.Africa's Telkom suspends dividend for three years after profit slide

Contributors
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African telecoms provider Telkom suspended dividends for three years on Monday after a 66% slump in full-year earnings it attributed to the coronavirus crisis.

Adds detail

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - South African telecoms provider Telkom TKGJ.J suspended dividends for three years on Monday after a 66% slump in full-year earnings it attributed to the coronavirus crisis.

The steep earnings drop was also a result of a 1.2 billion rand ($69.1 million) one-off cost relating to voluntary severance and early retirement packages for 2,200 workers who left in March as part of a restructuring plan.

Telkom, which is partly state-owned, declared a dividend of 50.1 cents per share but said it will suspend its dividend for the next three years and redirect the capital towards buying more airwave spectrum and its capital expenditure programme.

The company, which runs South Africa's biggest fixed-line network, also withdraw its medium-term targets, citing exceptional economic weakness and heightened uncertainty.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 208.1 cents in the year to March 31 from 619.2 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 17.3732 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Emma Rumney Editing by David Goodman)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular