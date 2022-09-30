S.Africa's Telkom says 'not in a position' to express a view on Rain's non-binding proposal

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom TKGJ.J received a non-binding proposal from data network provider Rain and is not yet in a position to express a view, the company said on Friday.

