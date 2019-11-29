S.Africa's Telkom says Cell C has rejected takeover offer

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South African telecoms company Telkom SA TKGJ.J said on Friday the board of its larger but troubled rival Cell C had rejected its takeover bid.

"The Telkom Board continues to believe the offer is a compelling proposition that would have created significant value for all stakeholders including Telkom's shareholders," the statement said.

Cell C is majority owned by Blue Label Telecoms BLUJ.J.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

