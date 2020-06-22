S.Africa's Telkom reports 66% drop in full-year profits

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - South African telecoms firm Telkom TKGJ.J reported a 66% slump in full-year earnings on Monday, as it took a 1.1 billion rand ($63.5 million) provision, largely due to the coronavirus, suspended dividends for three years and withdrew some targets.

Partly state-owned Telkom said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 208.1 cents in the year to March 31 from 619.2 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 17.3218 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

