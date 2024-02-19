S.Africa's Telkom Q3 profit flat, revenue ticks up on value propositions

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Telkom TKGJ.J, South Africa's third-biggest telecom company, reported flat third-quarter core profit on Monday, as cost-reduction initiatives partially offset inflationary pressures, expenses due to power cuts and increased bad debt provisions.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was stable at 2.5 billion rand ($132.45 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.

But the resulting EBITDA margin at 21.9% decreased, largely affected by product mix at its information and communications technology, or ICT, business BCX, higher-than-expected credit losses on trade receivables as retail and enterprises customers remained under pressure from the weak macroeconomic environment.

Overall group revenue ticked up 2% to 11.3 billion rand, driven by compelling data-connectivity propositions from the operator's mobile and fixed networks.

Mobile revenue was up 4.8% at 5.9 billion rand, while Openserve - its fibre business - fixed data next generation revenue growth was at 6.2%.

"Higher recharges by prepaid mobile subscribers, ongoing rollout of fibre network to homes and enterprises by Openserve drove revenue growth, supported by Swiftnet's commercialisation of the masts and towers portfolio," the company added.

Telkom said that enterprise demand for hardware and software remained healthy and grew in double digits at BCX but overall revenues were impacted by the continued decline in traditional voice and data revenues as customers migrate to next generation products such as fibre.

($1 = 18.8747 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

