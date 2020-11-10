World Markets

S.Africa's Telkom posts 25.4% jump in profits for half year

Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's telecom company Telkom TKGJ.J reported a 25.4% rise in half-year earnings on Tuesday, boosted by its mobile business, which benefited from the increased demand from people working from home and online schooling.

The partly state-owned landline and mobile operator, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 2.19 rand ($0.1422) in the six-months ended Sept. 30 from 1.74 rand in the comparable period last year.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

