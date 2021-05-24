S.Africa's Telkom full year profit rises by over 50%

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Telkom TKGJ.J, South Africa's leading landline operator, reported a 53.4% rise in full-year profit on Monday helped by significant growth in core earnings.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 561.5 cents in the year ended March 31 from 366 cents a year earlier.

The company said it will reconsider its dividend policy which had been suspended for three years.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.