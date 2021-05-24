World Markets

S.Africa's Telkom full year profit rises by over 50%

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Telkom, South Africa's leading landline operator, reported a 53.4% rise in full-year profit on Monday helped by significant growth in core earnings.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 561.5 cents in the year ended March 31 from 366 cents a year earlier.

The company said it will reconsider its dividend policy which had been suspended for three years.

