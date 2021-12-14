S.Africa's Telkom CEO Maseko to step down earlier than planned

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Telkom's TKGJ.J outgoing CEO Sipho Maseko will step down earlier than planned at the end of December after eight years at the helm of South Africa's third-biggest telecoms provider.

Maseko was due to step down at the end of June next year, with group CEO designate Serame Taukobong taking over from July. Maseko will remain an employee of Telkom till June 30, 2022 and will be available to the board in an advisory capacity, Telkom said.

Taukobong will now take up his new position from Jan. 1, Telkom said, adding that "the leadership transition plan is progressing effectively."

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

