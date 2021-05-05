World Markets

S.Africa's telecom operator MTN reports 18% jump in revenues in Q1

Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue for the period ended on March 31 was up 17.8%, led by double-digit growth from commercial operations across South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which measure its operating profit, were up 21.3%.

