S.Africa's telecom operator MTN reports 18% jump in revenues in Q1

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group MTNJ.J said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue for the period ended on March 31 was up 17.8%, led by double-digit growth from commercial operations across South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which measure its operating profit, were up 21.3%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

