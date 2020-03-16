S.Africa's Taste Holdings to liquidate three food businesses

World Markets

South Africa's Taste Holdings said on Monday it was in the process of placing three food business units into voluntary liquidation after a failed attempt to offload its Domino's Pizza business.

As a result of the liquidation of Taste Food Franchising Proprietary, Taste Commissary Proprietary and Taste Food Trading 1 Proprietary Ltd, the company will have to fully impair the remaining intercompany loans, with the units valued at about 450 million rand ($27.38 million), Taste said.

Taste Food Franchising Proprietary owns and licenses Domino's Pizza franchises in South Africa.

($1 = 16.4360 rand)

