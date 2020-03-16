S.Africa's Taste Holdings to liquidate three food businesses
March 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's Taste Holdings TASJ.J said on Monday it was in the process of placing three food business units into voluntary liquidation after a failed attempt to offload its Domino's Pizza DPZ.N business.
As a result of the liquidation of Taste Food Franchising Proprietary, Taste Commissary Proprietary and Taste Food Trading 1 Proprietary Ltd, the company will have to fully impair the remaining intercompany loans, with the units valued at about 450 million rand ($27.38 million), Taste said.
Taste Food Franchising Proprietary owns and licenses Domino's Pizza franchises in South Africa.
($1 = 16.4360 rand)
