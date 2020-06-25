US Markets

S.Africa's Sun International notes Chilean offer

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - Sun International SUIJ.J, the owner of South Africa's Sun City resort, said on Thursday it will respond appropriately to a proposed 50.1% stake offer by its Chilean merger partner once there is a firm intention to make an offer or an actual offer.

On Tuesday Chilean investment firm Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur (IPS) proposed buying a 1.5 billion rand ($85.65 million) stake in the hotel and casino operator, a part-cash offer that also includes a bridge loan of up to 1.2 billion rand.

($1 = 17.5122 rand)

