S.Africa's Steinhoff proposes $1 bln settlement to solve legal disputes

Emma Rumney Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff International SNHJ.J said on Monday it had proposed a settlement, worth up to around $1 billion, to settle a stream of legal claims against the company.

The value would be paid in both cash and shares in retailer Pepkor PPHJ.J, Steinhoff's subsidiary, if the settlement is given the consent of creditors, regulators and eligible claimants, Steinhoff said in a statement.

