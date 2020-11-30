S.Africa's Standard Bank warns annual profits likely to fall by over 20%

World Markets

South Africa's Standard Bank said on Monday its full-year profits would fall, adding it had increased some provisions for bad loans as the impact of the coronavirus continued to hurt borrowers.

The bank said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the year to Dec. 31 would likely be more than 20% lower than a year earlier, and that it would give more specific guidance when it had greater certainty about the extent of the decline.

