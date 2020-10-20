World Markets

S.Africa's Standard Bank signs $520 mln loan with Chinese lenders

Emma Rumney Reuters
The South African unit of Standard Bank said on Tuesday it had signed a $520 million syndicated loan with seven Chinese banks, coordinated by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Africa's largest bank by assets, said the deal, targeted at Chinese lenders and which was very well received in the Chinese loan market, would be used for "general financing purposes".

