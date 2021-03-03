S.Africa's Standard Bank sees up to 50% slump in annual profit

World Markets

South Africa's Standard Bank said on Wednesday it expects annual earnings to drop in the range of 40%-50% as Africa's largest bank by assets battles soaring bad loans.

The lender said it expects headline earnings per share, a key metric for South African firms, to be in the range of 883.4 cents to 1,060 cents for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 1,766.7 cents a year earlier.

