S.Africa's Standard Bank says Jan-Oct lending book beats expectations

South Africa's Standard Bank Group Ltd said on Monday the performance of its lending book had been better than expected in the 10 months to end-October, and its revenues were recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

In a trading update, Africa's largest lender by assets said its client base was growing and sales and client activity levels had improved compared to last year, though costs had risen as a result of higher activity and some performance-related spending including employee bonuses.

Its full-year guidance remains unchanged, it added. The bank will hold an investor call on its performance at 1500 GMT.

