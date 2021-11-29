S.Africa's Standard Bank says Jan-Oct lending book beats expectations

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank Group Ltd SBKJ.J said on Monday the performance of its lending book had been better than expected in the 10 months to end-October, and its revenues were recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

In a trading update, Africa's largest lender by assets said its client base was growing and sales and client activity levels had improved compared to last year, though costs had risen as a result of higher activity and some performance-related spending including employee bonuses.

Its full-year guidance remains unchanged, it added. The bank will hold an investor call on its performance at 1500 GMT.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.