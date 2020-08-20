World Markets

S.Africa's Standard Bank reports 43% drop in half-year profits

Emma Rumney Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Standard Bank said on Thursday its half-year profits dropped by 43%, in the middle of a forecast decline of between 30% and 50%. [nL5N2F01U8]

The lender, the continent's largest by assets, said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the six months to June 30 stood at 473.8 cents($0.2742), versus 837.4 cents reported a year earlier.

($1 = 17.2786 rand)

