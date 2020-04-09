S.Africa's Standard Bank reaffirms payment of 2019 dividend

JOHANNESBURG, April 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank SBKJ.J said on Thursday it would pay its 2019 dividend of 540 cents per share, after the central bank clarified that guidance to scrap shareholder returns did not apply to dividends already declared.

The South African Reserve Bank said earlier this week it had asked lenders to put dividends on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. But laws in South Africa mean that where a dividend has already been declared there is a legal obligation to pay.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

