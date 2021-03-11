S.Africa's Standard Bank declares full-year dividend, profits drop 43%

Dividend down 76% vs 2019

Profits at higher end of forecast range

Bank says hit by elevated bad debts, low interest rates

Credit charges and provisions rise

Adds details, quote, bullets

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South African lender Standard Bank SBKJ.J restored its dividend on Thursday but kept it 76% lower than last year, declaring a payout of 240 cents ($0.1593) per share.

It also reported a 43% decline in headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to 1,002.6 cents, at the higher end of its forecast range and compared with 1,766.7 cents a year earlier.

Standard Bank had said last year it was in discussions with the South African Reserve Bank, which had asked lenders to hold off on dividends amid the COVID-19 crisis, about restoring payouts, and was one of the lenders seen as most likely to do so when the central bank cautiously relaxed its guidance in February.

"While future dividends remain subject to earnings and capital levels, the group's dividend payout ratio is expected to increase over the medium term towards the lower end of historic levels (45% - 55%)," it said in its statement.

Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender by assets, had warned earlier in March that profits could drop by up to 50%, surprising some investors who said this was somewhat worse than expected, but didn't outline a reason for the decline.

Like all South African banks, it has been hard hit by rising charges and provisions for bad debt and lower interest rates - both of which it said had hurt in the second half of the year.

The bank said credit impairment charges had increased to 20.6 billion rand, 2.6 times that of 2019, and that it had raised an additional 500 million rand to account for enduring uncertainty.

($1 = 15.0629 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.