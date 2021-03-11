World Markets

S.Africa's Standard Bank declares full-year dividend, profits drop 43%

Emma Rumney Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South African lender Standard Bank SBKJ.J restored its dividend on Thursday but kept it 76% lower than last year, declaring a payout of 240 cents ($0.1593) per share.

It also reported a 43% decline in headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to 1,002.6 cents, at the higher end of its forecast range and compared with 1,766.7 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 15.0629 rand)

